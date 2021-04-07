Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program accepting applications Thursday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Grant applications to help some event venues will open Thursday.

Those applications are a part of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.

The funds can go to businesses like performing arts and motion picture operations.

Experts say those venues have been some of the hardest hit because of social distancing rules.

“It’s an industry that is really dependent on people being together in a crowd in order to thrive,” said Stephanie Keener, Small Business Development Center - Lynchburg Region executive director.

Over $16 billion in grants will be available nationwide.

