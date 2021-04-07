Special vaccine clinic for seniors held in Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge Area Health Center partnered with the Valley Program for Aging Services, and the Buena Vista Police Department to have a vaccine clinic at the Maury River Senior Center during the day Wednesday.

The idea was to make it easier for seniors to get the vaccine without having to deal with the challenges of making appointments through the internet.

”They trust us to be able to give the information that they need to give,” said Jeri Schaff, executive director of the Valley Program for Aging Services. “It’s even difficult for them to navigate an automated phone system. You have all kinds of sensory barriers. And so we’re really happy to be able to offer this, and we’re really pleased with our partnership with the health center.”

The Rockbridge Area Health Center also offers vaccinations by appointment at the center itself.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.