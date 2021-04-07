Virginia Employment Commission to reinstate weekly work search requirement

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Signs are popping up around the state signifying open positions.

Employers are out looking for employees and the Virginia Employment Commission is listening.

“They’re wanting to hire employees and they cannot find employees to fill the jobs that they have,” said Joyce Fogg, Virginia Employment Commission communications manager.

As a result, the agency will soon bring back the weekly job search requirement.

The requirement was suspended last year due to the pandemic, but new demand is causing VEC to react.

“Because employers have contacted us looking for people and because a big part of the population has received their shots, it was decided to put that job search back into place,” said Fogg.

The availability of those jobs isn’t unique to just one sector. Local experts say it stretches to many businesses in our area.

“It’s in a variety of sectors. We’re seeing it in manufacturing. We’re even seeing it for the first time in a long time in restaurants and retail and hospitality,” said Tim Saunders, Virginia Career Works - Central Region engagement and outreach coordinator.

Saunders says a job fair will also be held Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Virginia Career Works Lynchburg Center as part of the effort to get people hired.

For those needing to file a claim for the first time, a small adjustment has to be made. You’ll have to call 1-866-832-2363 while the online portal is shut down.

The agency says that’s due to them investigating cases of fraud.

“You can still file your weekly continued claims online,” said Fogg.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.