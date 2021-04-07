Virginia Tech to host in-person commencement for Class of 2020

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech announced it would host a spring commencement for the Class of 2020 on Wednesday, May 12.

The ceremony is open to all 2020 undergraduates. Class of 2020 graduate students have the option of attending one of the two 2021 Graduate School ceremonies.

Tech said participation in the ceremonies depends on space availability. Fall 2020 undergrads can choose between their college’s 2021 ceremony and the Class of 2020 ceremony on the 12th.

The school recently announced its 2021 plans for spring commencement, and it said feedback from the Class of 2020 showed some alumni wanted to participate in a ceremony this year.

Class of 2020 graduates will be able to register for commencement ceremonies during the week of April 19; they will be prompted to sign up by email. Guest registration will begin the week of April 26 and Tech said grads will be contacted by email to register their guests, which will be limited to four for each graduate.

The commencement ceremonies will be conducted with social distancing and masking. Gatherings outside of Lane Stadium will be prohibited.

Tech said the May ceremonies will not replace a later celebration for the Class of 2020 and their families. All 2020 grads will be invited back to celebrate once public health restrictions have eased.

The May ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on the 12th in Lane Stadium.

More information and commencement updates can be found here.

