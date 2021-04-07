Advertisement

Wanted Campbell County man in custody

Joel White, wanted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office, is now in custody.
Joel White, wanted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office, is now in custody.(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Evington man wanted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges is now in custody.

Man wanted in Campbell County on abduction, assault and battery charges

33-year-old Joel Cory White was wanted for failure to appear, underlying charges of abduction, and assault and battery of a family member. He ran from officers when they approached him on Timberlake Road March 11.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that he is in custody. The office thanked members of the public for sharing their post and for relaying tips. They also thanked the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in apprehending White.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
One dead after Botetourt Co. crash, multiple injured
Multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke County causes injuries
This message appeared on the Lyft app when WDBJ7 reporter Lindsay Cayne tried to order a Lyft...
Uber and Lyft drivers see high demand in riders
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Tashaun Dixon mugshot
Roanoke police make arrest in Christmas Day murder; suspect also charged in recent shooting

Latest News

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck
Lockdown lifted at Hidden Valley Middle School, believed to be “swatting” hoax
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 7, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 7, 2021
Coronavirus generic
COVID positive rate in VA decreases to 6.2% Wednesday