Wanted Campbell County man in custody

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Evington man wanted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges is now in custody.

33-year-old Joel Cory White was wanted for failure to appear, underlying charges of abduction, and assault and battery of a family member. He ran from officers when they approached him on Timberlake Road March 11.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that he is in custody. The office thanked members of the public for sharing their post and for relaying tips. They also thanked the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in apprehending White.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.