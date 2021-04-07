Warm weather continues with more sunshine

HEADLINES

Another warm day ahead

Active weather pattern returns late in the week

Wettest days Friday and Saturday

WEDNESDAY

The last of the very warm days lingers into Wednesday with highs nearing 80° east of the Blue Ridge and mid 70s in the mountains. Skies remain partly to mostly sunny with a light breeze. Humidity levels remain seasonable for mid-April.

A mix of sun and clouds with warm temperatures. (WDBJ)

Please note, there are several prescribed burns across Virginia this week. These are fires that are set by the National Park Service or Virginia Department of Forestry. Winds out of the northwest may blow some of that smoke in areas along/north of the Interstate 64 corridor the next few days.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY -SATURDAY

A more unsettled weather pattern looks likely to begin by Thursday afternoon as a system to our west gets cut off from the jet stream. This could bring multiple chances of rain heading into the weekend.

Any showers Thursday would likely be late in the day and look very spotty.

Several waves of moisture will enter the region into the weekend. While it won’t be raining all day long, there will be some times that will be quite soggy, especially Friday evening and again Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

During the day, we’ll have intervals of clouds and sunshine with cooler highs in the mid/upper 60s.

We’ll have a better idea on timing as we get closer to the weekend.

Rainfall totals through the weekend could end up being around 1-2″.

Unsettled weather moves back into the region by Thursday and continues into the weekend. (WDBJ)

SUNDAY

Any leftover showers should move out through the first half of Sunday with lingering clouds and somewhat drier and cooler conditions.

We’ll get another stretch of dry weather into early next week.

