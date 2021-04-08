A few showers and storms return to the area

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Not as warm the rest of the week

Scattered showers return Thu. - Fri.

Soaking could be setting up for Saturday

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

A more unsettled weather pattern arrives late Thursday. Any showers Thursday and Friday would likely be very late in the day and appear spotty. With enough instability around, there may even be a few thunderstorms late in the day.

A few scattered showers and storms are possible late Thursday and again Friday. (WDBJ)

SATURDAY

More of a soaking rain moves in late Saturday afternoon as another cold front passes over the Mid-Atlantic. This front will be much more powerful than Thursday’s and Friday’s weather system. The heaviest rain may end up being Saturday evening into Sunday morning. There is the possibility that some stronger storms could develop to our south and starve some of the moisture from our region, meaning less rain for us.

Rain will move into the region late Saturday and linger into Sunday with 1-2" rain possible. (WDBJ)

Rain will be variable Thursday and Friday, but a more soaking rain is expected Saturday. We could see between 0.5-2″ of rain with locally higher amounts in spots.

Unsettled weather moves back into the region by Thursday and continues into the weekend. (WDBJ)

MARTINSVILLE RACE WEATHER

Fans and drivers will be watching the weather closely over the race weekend in Martinsville. Any rain/storm coverage Thursday and Friday would be isolated. You’ll want to take the rain gear Saturday if you’re headed to the track. Confidence is increasing that rain coverage will be widespread and perhaps even a few storms as we go into Saturday evening.

If the race needs to be postponed, Sunday afternoon should be dry.

Rain coverage becomes more widespread late Saturday evening which will likely impact the night race on Saturday. (WDBJ)

SUNDAY

Any leftover showers should move out through the first half of Sunday with lingering clouds and somewhat drier and cooler conditions for the second half of the day.

We’ll get another stretch of dry weather into early next week.

