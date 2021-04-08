A few showers and storms return to the area
Our greatest coverage of rain is expected to be Saturday evening
- Not as warm the rest of the week
- Scattered showers return Thu. - Fri.
- Soaking could be setting up for Saturday
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A more unsettled weather pattern arrives late Thursday. Any showers Thursday and Friday would likely be very late in the day and appear spotty. With enough instability around, there may even be a few thunderstorms late in the day.
SATURDAY
More of a soaking rain moves in late Saturday afternoon as another cold front passes over the Mid-Atlantic. This front will be much more powerful than Thursday’s and Friday’s weather system. The heaviest rain may end up being Saturday evening into Sunday morning. There is the possibility that some stronger storms could develop to our south and starve some of the moisture from our region, meaning less rain for us.
Rain will be variable Thursday and Friday, but a more soaking rain is expected Saturday. We could see between 0.5-2″ of rain with locally higher amounts in spots.
MARTINSVILLE RACE WEATHER
Fans and drivers will be watching the weather closely over the race weekend in Martinsville. Any rain/storm coverage Thursday and Friday would be isolated. You’ll want to take the rain gear Saturday if you’re headed to the track. Confidence is increasing that rain coverage will be widespread and perhaps even a few storms as we go into Saturday evening.
If the race needs to be postponed, Sunday afternoon should be dry.
SUNDAY
Any leftover showers should move out through the first half of Sunday with lingering clouds and somewhat drier and cooler conditions for the second half of the day.
We’ll get another stretch of dry weather into early next week.
