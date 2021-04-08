Advertisement

Active manhunt after multiple people shot at Bryan manufacturer

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police confirm multiple people were shot during an incident Thursday afternoon at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan. The suspect in that shooting remains at large and an active manhunt is underway.

There is still an active police situation off FM 2818 at Stone City Drive as law enforcement responds to the scene. Sources tell KBTX that more than six people were injured, and several are in critical condition.

Jane Long Intermediate School was temporarily under a perimeter seal, but students were released to parents around normal dismissal time. Parents of students who walk home are asked to pick up their child at the school.

KBTX has multiple reporters on the scene and will update this story as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown lifted at Hidden Valley Middle School, believed to be “swatting” hoax
WDBJ7
One dead after Botetourt Co. crash, multiple injured
Multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke County causes injuries
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow at a cultivation facility in Las...
Virginia lawmakers approve accelerated legalization of marijuana

Latest News

A few showers and storms are possible the next several days.
Thursday, April 8 - Evening Forecast
Jonathan Falwell is currently the Senior Pastor at Thomas Road Baptist Church.
Jonathan Falwell named Liberty University’s new campus pastor
New River Health District moves to Phase 2 of COVID vaccinations
Woman treated for injury in SW Roanoke following report of person shot