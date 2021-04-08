Advertisement

Authorities: 8 hurt, 1 missing after explosion at Ohio plant

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an explosion and fire early Thursday at a manufacturing plant in Columbus, Ohio, left eight people injured and one person missing.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told reporters the explosion happened about 12:05 a.m. at the Yenkin-Majestic Paint facility, triggering a fire.

Authorities say some of the injured were able to get out of the plant while others were rescued before being taken to the hospital.

Crews early Thursday searched the site and worked to extinguish the fire.

Some nearby businesses were evacuated. The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown lifted at Hidden Valley Middle School, believed to be “swatting” hoax
Multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke County causes injuries
WDBJ7
One dead after Botetourt Co. crash, multiple injured
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC
New owners have taken over the Nesselrod in Pulaski County, a famous bed and breakfast that has...
Nesselrod gets new owners, name after sitting vacant for over a year

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, armed soldiers stand guard in the motorcade for...
Biden seems ready to extend US troop presence in Afghanistan
David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords, will be...
Biden to announce new moves on guns
Governor Ralph Northam endorses Terry McAuliffe for Governor
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Survey: Americans are saving their stimulus checks
Several members of law enforcement are among those who have testified in the Derek Chauvin trial
Chauvin trial: Cause of George Floyd's death in focus