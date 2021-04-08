Company to establish first U.S. location in Wythe Co.

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - STS Group AG, a global system supplier of interior and exterior parts for commercials vehicles, plans to establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Wythe County’s Progress Park.

Governor Ralph Northam made the announcement Thursday. The company will invest $39 million in establishing the Wythe County location. The facility will supply Volvo Trucks in Pulaski County and other truck and automotive facilities throughout the Midwest and Southeastern U.S. markets.

“The presence of STS Group North America in Wythe County will go a long way toward strengthening Virginia’s growing automotive manufacturing sector,” said Governor Northam. “This is just the latest example of an international company selecting our Commonwealth as the ideal location to do business, thanks to our competitive operating costs, world-class workforce, and outstanding quality of life. We thank STS for creating new jobs and investing in Southwest Virginia and look forward to building a strong partnership in the years to come.”

The company, which is headquartered in Germany, develops, manufactures and supplies products and solutions for components made of plastic or composite materials for the automobile and trucking industries. Its customer base includes major automobile and commercial vehicle producers. The company has 12 plants in four countries on three continents.

“We are excited that Virginia stood out as the prime location for STS Group’s U.S. operations and are confident the company will benefit from our business-friendly environment and market access,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This region of the Commonwealth has a thriving automotive cluster that has the positive ripple effect of attracting global suppliers like STS. We are grateful for this investment in Southwest Virginia and the creation of 120 manufacturing jobs in Wythe County.”

“As a leading system supplier for plastic and composite components for the automotive industry, we make strategic location decisions to better serve our customers,” said Mathieu Purrey, CEO of STS Group AG. “At the crossroads of Interstates 81 and 77, Progress Park in Wythe County is strategically located close to several facilities of our key global customers. We received a warm welcome and extensive support from both the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Joint Industrial Development Authority of Wythe County during our site selection process. The genuine and creative effort from the Wythe County team in helping us obtain necessary financial support to start up this new facility played a key role in selecting Wythe County as the home for our first U.S. plant. We like the pro-business environment we see in the greater Wytheville area and we are confident in our choice. We look forward to contributing to the region’s economy and to the community’s well-being.”

Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project, which will create 120 new jobs.

