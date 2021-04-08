Advertisement

Facebook users report outage, inability to log on

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. A civil rights group is suing Facebook and its executives, saying CEO Mark Zuckerberg made “false and deceptive" statements to Congress when he said the giant social network removes hate speech and other material that violates its rules. The lawsuit was filed by Muslim Advocates in Washington, D.C., Superior Court on Thursday, April 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Gray Television Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Many Facebook users are reporting issues with the social media platform on Thursday evening.

Downdetector.com reports the issues began around 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, with thousands of users reporting they were not able to use the platform at all, while others are having trouble with either the desktop or mobile version.

The problem appears to be widespread, though some users report no trouble with Facebook at all.

Facebook appears not to have commented thus far.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown lifted at Hidden Valley Middle School, believed to be “swatting” hoax
WDBJ7
One dead after Botetourt Co. crash, multiple injured
Multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke County causes injuries
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow at a cultivation facility in Las...
Virginia lawmakers approve accelerated legalization of marijuana

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Police say suspect in custody; one person killed, four in critical condition after Bryan business shooting
Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonologist, said that George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen.
Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs
Roanoke College’s Administration Building was the focal point for the ceremony, precisely...
Roanoke College dedicates plaques honoring enslaved laborers
Vinicius Rios is one of only 10 people in the country to receive the Diverse Rising Graduate...
Radford University graduate student wins 2021 Diverse Rising Graduate Scholar Award