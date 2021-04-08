Governor Ralph Northam endorses Terry McAuliffe for Governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday his endorsement of Terry McAuliffe for governor.

In a press release, the office of the governor cited McAuliffe’s strong record of leadership and his bold plans to continue to help Virginia recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and create a stronger, more equitable economy.

“While our Commonwealth has faced the most severe pandemic in our lifetimes this past year, I am so proud of the work we have done to turn the corner and bring Virginia into recovery. The longer-term impacts of this pandemic, however, will be around long after I leave office, and it’s critical that our next governor has the plans and experience to continue the fight to rebuild Virginia into a stronger, more equitable future. That’s why I am so proud to support Terry McAuliffe to be our next governor,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “When Terry puts his mind to something, he’ll move heaven and earth to make it happen. I’ve worked side-by-side with him for years, and simply put, he always gets the job done. Virginians need and deserve Terry’s committed leadership as our next governor to continue to move us forward and build on the incredible progress Democrats have made over the past eight years.”

“COVID-19 has brought unprecedented health and economic challenges to Virginia, but we have been incredibly fortunate to have Governor Northam - a doctor - leading our recovery and setting us on the path to a stronger future. Nobody knows better the kind of leadership that it will take to continue to lead our recovery from COVID-19 and create a stronger economy and a more equitable Virginia than Governor Northam, and I am honored to have his endorsement today,” said Terry McAuliffe. “As governor, I will work my heart out every day to build our economy back stronger, create good-paying jobs, and make sure our recovery lifts up all Virginians. We will accelerate Virginia’s minimum wage increase to $15 by 2024, make sure all Virginians have access to paid sick, family, and medical leave, invest in small businesses, and give every child access to a world-class education. The road of our continued recovery is long, but with our unmatched coalition and bold plans, I know we will get it done.”

McAullife was Virginia’s governor for four years before Northam took office in 2018.

Both men will visit Norfolk and Alexandria Thursday, where Governor Northam will publicly make his endorsement, becoming the highest ranking state official to endorse in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

