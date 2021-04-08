Advertisement

Jonathan Falwell named Liberty University’s new campus pastor

Jonathan Falwell is currently the Senior Pastor at Thomas Road Baptist Church.
Jonathan Falwell is currently the Senior Pastor at Thomas Road Baptist Church.(Liberty University)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University announced Thursday that Jonathan Falwell is set to become the school’s new Campus Pastor.

Falwall, brother to Jerry Falwell Jr., will take over for David Nasser, who announced Wednesday that he was resigning from his position as leader of Spiritual Development. He intends to move to Nashville, Tennessee to work with a new ministry.

Jonathan Falwell is currently the Senior Pastor at Thomas Road Baptist Church.

