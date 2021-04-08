Liberty University’s head of Spiritual Development to resign

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University’s Senior Vice President for Spiritual Development, David Nasser, announced this week that he plants to resign from his position.

Nasser made the announcement Wednesday in a YouTube video alongside his wife.

“After seven years of being a part of this staff as campus pastor, the Lord is transitioning me out of this role and this will be my last semester here,” Nasser said in the video.

Nasser announced that he and his wife, Jennifer Nasser, would be moving to Nashville, Tennessee to work with a new ministry.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions we’ve ever had to make, but we do feel affirmed that God is asking for our obedience to step out of this role in ministry and into a whole new role in ministry elsewhere,” Nasser said. “As your campus pastor, I can’t ask you week after week to be obedient and to go wherever (God) leads and then not model that very same thing in our own lives.”

Liberty University hired Nasser in August 2014. noted that President Jerry Prevo, Jonathan Falwell and the University’s spiritual subcommittee would be working to help make the transition smooth. He also indicated he intends to return to campus occasionally to attend various events. Jennifer Nasser noted in their video that many students and staff have their phone numbers and encouraged them to reach out, also saying their Nashville dinner table would always be open.

The university issued a statement after the announcement via email.

“David Nasser is moving onto the next opportunities the Lord provided, using his voice on behalf of the most vulnerable, ministering on behalf of orphans and foster children. The programs of our Office of Spiritual Development are of vital importance to our mission, and the university appreciates his service to the students and staff and wishes him well. The parting is amicable and on good terms.”

