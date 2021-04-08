Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library reopens to the public

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Libraries across the New River Valley have officially reopened. Montgomery-Floyd Regional Libraries (MFRL) will open to the public with regular hours starting April 8.

All branches will have checkout, public WiFi, printing, computer access and more.

Passport and notary services will also continue.

For those who need to self-isolate, facilities will continue to offer curbside pickup and the ‘Library Picks For You’ service.

Masks will be required in all facilities.

Overdue fines on item for adults have also been suspended since March 2020, and it will continue for now.

MFRL will resume some library programming in compliance with current occupancy limits. Please check the library’s Calendar of Events. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, community rooms and study rooms are not available at this time. As Virginia further loosens restrictions, they hope to return to providing a larger range of programming and community room access this spring.

