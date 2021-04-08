Advertisement

Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library reopens to the public

All branches will have checkout, public WiFi, printing, computer access and more.
All branches will have checkout, public WiFi, printing, computer access and more.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Libraries across the New River Valley have officially reopened. Montgomery-Floyd Regional Libraries (MFRL) will open to the public with regular hours starting April 8.

All branches will have checkout, public WiFi, printing, computer access and more.

Passport and notary services will also continue.

For those who need to self-isolate, facilities will continue to offer curbside pickup and the ‘Library Picks For You’ service.

Masks will be required in all facilities.

Overdue fines on item for adults have also been suspended since March 2020, and it will continue for now.

MFRL will resume some library programming in compliance with current occupancy limits.  Please check the library’s Calendar of Events. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, community rooms and study rooms are not available at this time.  As Virginia further loosens restrictions, they hope to return to providing a larger range of programming and community room access this spring.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown lifted at Hidden Valley Middle School, believed to be “swatting” hoax
WDBJ7
One dead after Botetourt Co. crash, multiple injured
Multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke County causes injuries
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow at a cultivation facility in Las...
Virginia lawmakers approve accelerated legalization of marijuana

Latest News

A few showers and storms are possible the next several days.
Thursday, April 8 - Evening Forecast
Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Active manhunt after multiple people shot at Bryan manufacturer
Jonathan Falwell is currently the Senior Pastor at Thomas Road Baptist Church.
Jonathan Falwell named Liberty University’s new campus pastor
New River Health District moves to Phase 2 of COVID vaccinations