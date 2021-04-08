New River Health District moves to Phase 2 of COVID vaccinations

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District moved to Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday.

Anyone 16 or older who lives or works in the district is now eligible to receive the vaccine. The health district said during the transition period, it is focusing on college students, and will open fully to Phase 2 individuals next week.

“We continue to vaccinate people in Phases 1a and 1b,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., district director. “We have reached out to all who were registered and to major employee groups in those phases. We are at the point where we have openings in the schedule and can move to the next phase.”

“You still need to make an appointment to receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Bissell, “as vaccine demand continues to be greater than our supply.”

The district will continue using the Everbridge automated scheduling system and the Vaccine Scheduling Center at 540-838-8222 to make appointments. The district said online links will be added to the website to allow people to schedule appointments.

. “This will allow us to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible,” Dr. Bissell added.

The district encourages residents to visit its website for the latest vaccine information. For general COVID-19 questions, you can call 540-267-8240.

