Radford University graduate student wins 2021 Diverse Rising Graduate Scholar Award

Vinicius Rios is one of only 10 people in the country to receive the Diverse Rising Graduate Scholar award.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Radford University graduate student was just awarded the 2021 Diverse Rising Graduate Scholar Award.

Vinicius Rios is one out of only 10 students in the country to receive this honor. The magazine Diverse: Issues in Higher Education covers issues concerning diversity in American higher education. That magazine highlighted some of the nation’s best students, including Rios who is from Brazil, for their academic accomplishments for the magazine’s inaugural class of Diverse Rising Graduate Scholars.

“It was crazy when I learned I was selected as one of the 10, it was a huge honor because honestly I did not expect [it], so it was great,” Rios said.

He is earning a master of science degree in strategic communications and has developed the SMART lab--a hub for social media analytics and technology research.

