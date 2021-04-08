Radford University students get their COVID-19 vaccinations

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University students had the chance to get vaccinated Thursday, April 8th, at the Dedmon Center on campus. The New River Health District was vaccinating Phase 1C this week but got extra vaccine doses, so the district was able to move into Phase 2 on Thursday.

Radford University students lined up outside of the Dedmon Center to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Students shared why getting the vaccine was so important to them.

“Because I don’t want anyone else to lose anyone that they love,” Sammy Ranjber, a junior at Radford University, said. She lost her grandmother to COVID-19 earlier this year.

“We didn’t even get to give her goodbyes, it was out of the blue and it was really hard to go through,” Ranjber said.

She said she is happy she was able to join other students in getting their COVID-19 vaccines to help stop the spread of the virus.

“It feels like we’re protecting ourselves and protecting others, and that’s what our major is, our major is social work so we genuinely care about people in our lives and societies,” Ranjber explained about her and her friend.

Senior Christiana Niosi was able to get her vaccine ahead of graduation later this month.

“To see the light at the end of the tunnel is really reassuring,” she said.

The New River Health District was vaccinating Phase 1C this week but had extra doses, so it moved into Phase 2, meaning the general public, on Thursday--about a week earlier than expected.

“What we found is we had more vaccine and we needed to fill those slots, we don’t want any vaccine to go unused so our goal is the week we receive it, we use it so we started reaching out to some of our student populations,” Dr. Noelle Bissell, Director of the New River Health District, said.

The district is currently focused on vaccinating college students and plans to open fully to Phase 2 next week.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.