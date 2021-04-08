Advertisement

Roanoke man arrested in connection with March shooting

Roanoke Police believe Anthony Muhammad Jr. was trying to rob someone in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW on March 29.(WDBJ7)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police arrested a Roanoke man Wednesday in connection with a shooting in late March.

According to police, Anthony Muhammad Jr., 18, has been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Officers with the agency believe Muhammad Jr. was trying to rob someone in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW on March 29.

Police say Muhammad Jr. fought with the person before being shot. A Roanoke Grand Jury indicted Muhammad Jr. and police say he came to the department Wednesday where he was served and taken into custody.

