Salem expands COVID vaccinations to all veterans, their caregivers and spouses

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - All veterans, along with their caregivers and spouses, are now able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the Salem VA Health System, under authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said the expansion depends on the vaccine supply and requires the department to continue prioritizing veterans enrolled in VA care.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have been focused on vaccinating as many veterans as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act,” said Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, chief of pharmacy at the Salem VA Medical Center. “We have already provided more than 17,000 doses of vaccine to veterans throughout Southwest Virginia, and the SAVE LIVES Act allows us to expand our efforts even further.”

The SAVES LIVES Act was signed by President Joe Biden on March 24. Those eligible to receive the vaccine under the act can click here for more information and to register.

Staff at the Salem VAMC will contact veterans to schedule a vaccine appointment.

