Advertisement

Sen. Warner calls for better security at Capitol

U.S. Capitol
U.S. Capitol(AP)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is calling for change on Capitol Hill, in more than just policy. He’s talking about security.

Reflecting on the riot at the Capitol on January 6th, and the most recent attack on a Capitol Police officer last week, Warner called the extremism alarming.

“Domestic violent extremists, on both ends of the political agenda, were here long before January 6, and they will be here after this,” said Warner.

Warner says he met with the head of the FBI earlier this week in hopes of finding a solution for better protection in Washington.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown lifted at Hidden Valley Middle School, believed to be “swatting” hoax
WDBJ7
One dead after Botetourt Co. crash, multiple injured
Multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke County causes injuries
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow at a cultivation facility in Las...
Virginia lawmakers approve accelerated legalization of marijuana

Latest News

Joel Greenberg, the man whose close friendship with Rep. Matt Gaetz has led to an investigation...
Gaetz associate working toward plea deal with prosecutors
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
Joe Biden announces new action to curb gun violence. (Source: CNN Newsource)
President Biden takes action on gun control
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, armed soldiers stand guard in the motorcade for...
Biden seems ready to extend US troop presence in Afghanistan