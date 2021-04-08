Sen. Warner calls for better security at Capitol

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is calling for change on Capitol Hill, in more than just policy. He’s talking about security.

Reflecting on the riot at the Capitol on January 6th, and the most recent attack on a Capitol Police officer last week, Warner called the extremism alarming.

“Domestic violent extremists, on both ends of the political agenda, were here long before January 6, and they will be here after this,” said Warner.

Warner says he met with the head of the FBI earlier this week in hopes of finding a solution for better protection in Washington.

