Lynchburg Police vehicles collide while responding to call

A patrol car was on its side on 5th Street.
A patrol car was on its side on 5th Street.(WDBJ7)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to Lynchburg’s Department of Emergency Services, 5th St and Clay St are back open.

The roads were closed around 5 p.m. following a crash that involved Lynchburg Police vehicles. A spokesperson for the agency told WDBJ7 that two officers were running code, with lights and sirens on, to the same call. One officer was heading west on 5th St. and the other was heading north on Clay St. when they crashed into each other.

One officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other officer was not injured.

One of the cars ended up on its side and the other hit the front of the Mama Crockett’s building at 500 Fifth St.

The traffic safety unit will investigate the accident.

EARLIER: Drivers in downtown Lynchburg should avoid 5th Street Thursday evening due to a crash involving a Lynchburg Police vehicle.

Multiple LPD vehicles are on scene, and one patrol car is on its side in the street in front of Grey’s restaurant.

The street is closed from Madison to Court streets.

Stay with WDBJ7 as we learn more.

