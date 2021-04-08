Virginia State Police troopers crash while pursuing suspect in Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Virginia State Police troopers crashed Wednesday afternoon in Roanoke’s southeast neighborhood while pursuing a suspect during a drug trafficking investigation.

According to the agency, around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday personnel were working on an ongoing narcotics High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) investigation in Roanoke.

As troopers approached a suspect vehicle in a parking lot near 9th Street SE and Morrill Ave. SE, they say the vehicle sped away. As the troopers tried to follow the suspect, two state police vehicles collided.

According to a police spokesperson, both troopers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The agency reports that no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

