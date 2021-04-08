Advertisement

Virginia Tech COVID-19 testing lab reaches milestone

Virginia Tech has tested more than 100,000 COVID-19 samples since its lab opened at the...
Virginia Tech has tested more than 100,000 COVID-19 samples since its lab opened at the beginning of the pandemic.(Virginia Tech)
By Jen Cardone
Apr. 7, 2021
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Last month marked a milestone for the COVID-19 testing analysis lab.

The 100,000 sample arrived on March 11th, and as of last Friday, the lab has processed 113,031 samples.

After getting permission from the Food and Drug Administration under Emergency Use Authorization, it has been able to expand to test samples from across Southwest Virginia.

The director says the milestone was an emotional moment but we really can’t spend time reflecting on it — that they must keep moving.

