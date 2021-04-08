Advertisement

Woman treated for injury in SW Roanoke following report of person shot

By Sarah Irby
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One woman was treated Thursday for what Roanoke Fire-EMS said appeared to be a non-life threatening injury, after police received reports of a person being shot.

Roanoke police responded to the 1700 block of Rorer Avenue SW around noon and found the victim. She did not wish to be taken to a hospital, so was treated on scene.

The police department said preliminary investigation indicated the incident didn’t happen where the woman was located. Officers are still trying to determine the scene of the crime.

Police said the victim and the person responsible know one another and the incident appears to be isolated. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD.”

