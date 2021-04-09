Alumni organization speaks on David Nasser resignation as Liberty University names new campus pastor

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - On Wednesday, a major change began at Liberty University.

It started with a video message from campus pastor David Nasser.

“After seven years of being a part of this staff, being campus pastor, the Lord is transitioning me out of this role and that this will be my last semester here on staff,” said Nasser in a video posted online.

Nasser announced Wednesday he would be leaving his position after this semester, but his resignation doesn’t come without criticism.

LU alumni organization Save71 co-founder Dustin Wahl says Nasser helped deflect criticism of Jerry Falwell, Jr., who didn’t leave the school until August of last year.

“He frequently used prayer and worship at the thrice-weekly convocation to defend controversies that Falwell, Jr. was involved in and to deflect criticism away from him,” said Wahl.

Wahl says Liberty should appoint someone who will lead the student body humbly.

“The Liberty student body deserves a campus pastor that acts justly and loves mercy and walks humbly all at the same time,” said Wahl.

One day after Nasser’s message, his replacement was announced.

Liberty University announced Falwell’s brother Jonathan Falwell will pick up where Nasser leaves off.

In a statement, LU said in part “the university appreciates [Nasser’s] service to the students and staff and wishes him well. The parting is amicable and on good terms.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.