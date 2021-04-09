Amherst County Sheriff’s Office to crack down on vehicles with farm use tags

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says they’re going to be actively monitoring the roads more often.

That’s because they’ve received a number of complaints about farm use tags.

They say some people have been using the tags illegally.

As a result, they plan to step up more enforcement to make sure they’re being used correctly.

“We’ve had some issues all along. We’ve enforced it all along, it’s just become where it’s been a lot more people doing it,” said Craig Davis, captain.

A first-time violation could result in a fine of up to $250. Subsequent violations are punishable by a fine of $250.

