FBI Richmond names Galax native new special agent in charge

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A Galax native has been named special agent in charge of the FBI’s field office in Richmond.

FBI Director Christopher Wray appointed Stanley M. Meador to the position. He formerly served as the chief of staff to the deputy director at FBI Headquarters in Washington.

Meader began his FBI career in 2002 as a special agent assigned to the Spokane Resident Agency in Washington, a satellite of the Seattle Field Office. He worked violent crime, gangs, Indian Country crimes and intelligence matters. Meader spearheaded the creation of the Safe Streets and Safe Trails task forces, and also served as a firearms instructor and crisis negotiator.

In 2009, Meader worked public corruption, violence gangs and criminal enterprises at the Las Vegas Field Office. He was promoted in 2013 to supervisory special agent and transferred to the International Operations Division at Headquarters, where he served as program manager of Legal offices in the Middle East. He was later promoted to chief of the Asia Unit in IOD, where he oversaw 11 Legat offices.

Meader was promoted once more in 2015, to supervisory senior resident agent of the Wilmington Resident Agency of the Charlotte Field Office, where he oversaw criminal and national security programs.

In 2019, Meader was named an assistant special agent in charge in the Philadelphia Field office, where he led the office’s largest branch, administrative and special operations. He oversaw 12 programs and all crisis management matters.

Meader became chief of staff to the deputy director in 2020.

Before joining the FBI, Meader served as a special agent with the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Meader has a Bachelor’s Degree from Roanoke College and a Master’s Degree from the American University in Washington. He was awarded a Declaration of Valor for his response to the Pentagon during 9/11.

