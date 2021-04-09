Advertisement

Giles County and DePaul Community Resources partner to recruit more foster families

Officials came together at Healing Strides to announce the new partnership that will help...
Officials came together at Healing Strides to announce the new partnership that will help recruit more foster families.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Boones Mill, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles County and DePaul Community Resources are partnering to recruit more foster families.

This partnership addresses the county’s need for more foster families, since the county currently has 34 foster children in need of care but only six foster families. This means kids have to be sent away from their communities.

The Blue Ridge PBS show Buzz is featuring this plight and invited the 5Points Creative advertising agency to help recruit more families.

“What we really need is more homes locally to our community. It helps the children stay in school and the schools they are familiar with, they can maintain they’re friends,” Katie Poff, Family Services Specialist for Giles County Social Services, said.

“We’re hoping that as people see these news stories and as people become familiar with this real crisis, that they’ll step in and do something about it,” Bruce Bryan, President of 5Points Creative, added.

The announcement of this partnership took place at Healing Strides in Boones Mill to introduce foster families to horse-back riding therapy.

