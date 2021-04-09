Hometown Eats: Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House in Moneta

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - As the weather warms up, there are few places better to be than Smith Mountain Lake. In Moneta, the Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House at Bridgewater Plaza will help you get your day off to a great start.

The restaurant opened up just two years ago, but has already gained quite the following.

“It’s beautiful,” said co-owner Kevin Gray. “I mean you’re looking out over the water. You’re looking out over people smiling and laughing and having fun, and its just a place to escape.”

Owners Kevin and Sarah Gray always wanted to open up a coffee shop. Since opening, they’ve turned their attention to making sure everything is the highest quality possible, from towering sandwiches to homemade baked goods made each day.

“The most popular thing for food is probably their homemade cinnamon rolls because they’re about as big as our head,” said Jessica Bohn Bishop.

The cinnamon rolls are a must try, along with their homemade ham and cheese roll that is made with quite a bit of butter. If you really want to step outside the box, check out their specialty croissants. The homemade croissants are fried and filled with a variety of incredible creams.

“If you take the croissant by itself, it’s good. If you deep fry it and fill it with some delicious cream like that, come on, you can’t go wrong,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch.

To wash all that delicious food down, check out their specialty coffee drinks made the way you want them. A popular one here is their hot or iced S’mores Mocha.

Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House is located at 16430 Booker T Washington Hwy #4, Moneta, VA 24121. Their phone number is (540) 346-2023.

