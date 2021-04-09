Kathy Thornton, host of WDBJ’s ‘Panaroma’ for more than a decade, dies in New York City

(WDBJ) - A staple in Roanoke Valley homes during the 1960s and 70s, daytime talk show host Kathy Thornton died Friday in New York City after a battle with a brief illness.

At the helm of WDBJ7′s, “Panaroma” for more than a decade, Thornton brought a fresh view to live local television using her background as a news editor, columnist, photographer and author.

Along with national figures as guests, she highlighted modern health and education, current affairs and social issues. Thornton was actively encouraged by WDBJ to travel and share stories back home with the Roanoke Valley audience.

She was married to David Thornton, a vice president at Roanoke College who was also elected to the Virginia State Senate during Kathy’s time on TV.

Her love of theater spilled into another of her effects on the community, the formation of an amateur company called “The Showtimers.”

She later moved to Minneapolis, MN and married John Lyles, a fellow actor from their Roanoke years. After he died a handful of years later, Kathy relocated to New York City where she was prominently active as an author and editor. She also married Frederick Sheldon Plotkin, an academic, author and entrepreneur.

Thornton published numerous books that included, ”The Pearson Girls: A Family Memoir of the Dakota Plains,” a memoir about her mother and aunts. She also founded “Woodswork,” her own literary company through which she aided former Virginia Governor A. Linwood Holton in writing and publishing his memoir, “Opportunity Time.” Thornton won a design award for her editorial skills on Ambassador John L. Loeb Jr.’s look at his prominent New York City family, the Lehmans and the Loebs.

Kathy Thornton is remembered by her loving extended family and friends.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.