More than $6.3M in GO Virginia grants to support economic growth

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - More than $6 million in GO Virginia grants have been allocated to help further address economic impacts of the pandemic.

Governor Ralph Northam made the announcement Friday. Approximately $6.3 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grants will support 15 projects, eight of which are regional GO Virginia projects and seven that are projects through GO Virginia’s Economic Resilience and Recovery Program.

“This funding will go a long way towards supporting a broad-based economic recovery across our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “As we celebrate these projects, we must also recognize the leadership and many contributions of the late GO Virginia Board Chairman Tom Farrell, whose business acumen helped advance the GO Virginia mission of fostering lasting regional collaboration, and was instrumental in mounting a robust effort to spur Virginia’s economic recovery amid the pandemic. His legacy will live on through innovative, impactful programs like this one.”

Those projects receiving funding will provide additional capacity to expand workforce development and talent pipelines in key industries, support the growth of startup businesses and entrepreneurial ecosystems, grow Virginia’s portfolio of business-ready sites and assist regions with mitigating the economic impacts of COVID-19, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The release stated the awards would leverage an additional $5.6 million in local and other non-state resources to assist with ongoing economic diversification and growth efforts throughout the Commonwealth.

“The recent efforts of the GO Virginia program demonstrate the importance of strategic thinking in regions, and how addressing near-term economic needs can create long-term economic growth opportunities,” said GO Virginia Board Member and House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn. “This round of grants represent a combination of ingenuity, collaboration, and resiliency during a time of unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact they have on communities around the Commonwealth.”

GO Virginia has funded 163 projects and awarded approximately $56.9 million since its creation in 2017.

Round one of this year’s regional grants includes funding for projects in some of our hometowns. The Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center will receive $99,360 for creating a plan to support the life science ecosystem in Blacksburg and Roanoke. Roanoke will also receive funding for Common Grain Alliance to help local farmers impacted by the pandemic.

