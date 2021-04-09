Advertisement

New COVID cases, hospitalizations decrease in VA Friday

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.(Source: CDC via CNN)
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 632,625 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, April 9, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,542 from the 631,083 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than the 1,928 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 4,414,376 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 4,344,970. Friday’s numbers haven’t been updated yet.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

6,658,094 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 6.3% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there are 10,451 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,436 reported Thursday.

1,106 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,111 Thursday. 52,229 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

