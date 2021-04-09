Advertisement

Prevention Council works to educate Virginia youth in response to marijuana legalization

(Hans Pennink | AP)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Following Virginia’s vote to legalize marijuana later this year, the Prevention Council in Roanoke County is working to better educate the community about its effects.

Members of the council say the many different forms of marijuana can be very potent, and legalization will make it more readily available.

They are most concerned legalization will have a serious impact on kids and teens.

That’s why they’re working to bolster education efforts throughout the Roanoke Valley.

“How do we message when we have parents, grandparents, 21-year-old siblings using that in the household?” questioned Nancy Hans, the Prevention Council’s Executive Director.

The council has been working with organizations in other states that have already legalized marijuana to create a new education curriculum.

It hopes to share that with schools this summer.

