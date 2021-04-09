Pulaski County High School students build a sensory walking trail for all abilities

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A sensory nature trail and garden for all.

“During the COVID madness and everything I had students who are getting bored out of their mind because we were doing computer work in the classroom, and they’re just like, ‘Can we do anything else?’,” said Carley Pavan Ballard an agricultural education teacher at Pulaski County High School’s Career and Technical Education Center.

The teachers at the Career and Technical Center at Pulaski County High School wanted to make sure all students had a chance to learn outside, regardless of their disability or ability.

“With the idea of restoring this area and trying to make this trail a little bit better than what it was,” said Mrs. Pavan.

They’re taking the old apple orchard near the school and are transforming it into a space that’s accessible for anyone.

“I had a lot of students who had mobility issues or visual impairments and working in the shop and in the greenhouses, I noticed that they didn’t have as many options as some of my other students did and so we wanted to fix that,” said Mrs. Pavan.

Students like Alex Robinson have been able to take what they’ve been learning in the classroom and use it to help build the trail.

“And you know, the people can come, and you know, plant and see different stuff, “said Alex Robinson a junior at Pulaski County High School.

Each part of the trail has either been designed, built, and planted by a student. Two students even created an one-of-a-kind wheelchair garden that’s ADA accessible.

“It’s not just a project, you actually get to work as a team,” said December Ward a sophomore at Pulaski County High School.

Teachers say the goal is for the trail and garden become an outdoor classroom for everyone in the community--- not just high school students.

“If you’re in preschool or if you are 80 years old. We want everyone to be able to use it, and gain something from it,” said Mrs. Pavan.

They hope to expand the trail and have educational exhibits with 3D models of different habitats.

The class is still working on the trail and need donations to help finish it. If you’d like to help contact Pulaski County High School.

