RCAHD Director responds to J&J vaccine concerns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As mass COVID vaccination clinics in Colorado, North Carolina, and Georgia pause distribution of Johnson and Johnson shots following numerous adverse reactions, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, is not yet ready to sound the alarm.

“It’s just when people essentially start feeling lightheaded after the vaccine and typically just having that person drink a little bit of water, put their head down, that’s typically all that it takes,” Morrow said on a video call with reporters on Friday.

Mass vaccination clinics in Roanoke have seen a few instances of J&J reactions, according to Morrow.

“We did have a few reports of that. We have not had a lot of reports of that and we do see that with every vaccine. We didn’t have anybody that had a concerning situation,” said Morrow.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts will not be receiving any doses of J&J in the week ahead. But that was previously planned, as the state only expects to have a total of 14,800 doses on hand next week.

“We’ll have plenty of Pfizer or Moderna,” though, said Morrow. 4,600 doses of Pfizer and 4,300 of Moderna, in fact.

100 to 300 of those shots will be distributed at smaller events led by the Community Outreach Vaccination Team in an effort that is now ramping up.

This week that team held a small clinic at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Roanoke.

These smaller-scale clinics specifically target community members who face barriers to reaching the larger, traditional weekday vaccination events in Roanoke, Covington, and Craig County.

“It’s really important to us as we see the demand for our mass clinics diminish and we see our demand for our smaller clinics increase that we shift our resources to accommodate those needs,” said Morrow.

