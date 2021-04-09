Advertisement

RCAHD Director responds to J&J vaccine concerns

(WIS)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As mass COVID vaccination clinics in Colorado, North Carolina, and Georgia pause distribution of Johnson and Johnson shots following numerous adverse reactions, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, is not yet ready to sound the alarm.

“It’s just when people essentially start feeling lightheaded after the vaccine and typically just having that person drink a little bit of water, put their head down, that’s typically all that it takes,” Morrow said on a video call with reporters on Friday.

Mass vaccination clinics in Roanoke have seen a few instances of J&J reactions, according to Morrow.

“We did have a few reports of that.  We have not had a lot of reports of that and we do see that with every vaccine. We didn’t have anybody that had a concerning situation,” said Morrow.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts will not be receiving any doses of J&J in the week ahead. But that was previously planned, as the state only expects to have a total of 14,800 doses on hand next week.

“We’ll have plenty of Pfizer or Moderna,” though, said Morrow. 4,600 doses of Pfizer and 4,300 of Moderna, in fact.

100 to 300 of those shots will be distributed at smaller events led by the Community Outreach Vaccination Team in an effort that is now ramping up.

This week that team held a small clinic at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Roanoke.

These smaller-scale clinics specifically target community members who face barriers to reaching the larger, traditional weekday vaccination events in Roanoke, Covington, and Craig County.

“It’s really important to us as we see the demand for our mass clinics diminish and we see our demand for our smaller clinics increase that we shift our resources to accommodate those needs,” said Morrow.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Bryan shooting suspect’s bonds total $2.2 million
As the troopers tried to follow the suspect, two state police vehicles collided.
Virginia State Police troopers crash while pursuing suspect in Roanoke City
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Philip, defined by role of husband to British queen, dies
This is what the parking lot looked like at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning following a shooting that...
Police identify Roanoke man killed in weekend shooting

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says youth sports and other extracurricular...
CDC: Youth sports causing COVID clusters
Pfizer asks Food and Drug Administration to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children...
Pfizer asks FDA to expand COVID vaccine minimum age to 12
FILE - In this March 9, 2021, file photo, Army health specialists fill syringes with the Pfizer...
No region in the world spared as virus cases, deaths surge
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
WHO chief decries ‘shocking’ vaccine imbalance