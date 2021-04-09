Roanoke Co. school board chairman announces upcoming resignation

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The chairman of the Roanoke County School Board, Don Butzer, announced Thursday he would resign in June.

The Catawba District member will leave his post effective June 10 and will be moving to northern Virginia.

“Serving on the school board has been an honor and personally fulfilling,” said Butzer.

Butzer was originally appointed to the school board in July of 2016 to serve a portion of the unexpired term for the Catawba District seat. He was elected to serve a full term that November and was re-elected in 2020.

Butzer served as vice chair in 2018 and chairman in 2019 and part of 2020 and 2021.

Butzer had previously said he wouldn’t seek re-election. The school board says it will select someone to take his place until November’s election.

Applicants for the seat will be submitted to the chairman of the school board and candidates will be interviewed in a public setting.

