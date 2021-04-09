Advertisement

Roanoke Co. school board chairman announces upcoming resignation

Courtesy: Roanoke County Public Schools
Courtesy: Roanoke County Public Schools(Roanoke County Public Schools)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The chairman of the Roanoke County School Board, Don Butzer, announced Thursday he would resign in June.

The Catawba District member will leave his post effective June 10 and will be moving to northern Virginia.

“Serving on the school board has been an honor and personally fulfilling,” said Butzer.

Butzer was originally appointed to the school board in July of 2016 to serve a portion of the unexpired term for the Catawba District seat. He was elected to serve a full term that November and was re-elected in 2020.

Butzer served as vice chair in 2018 and chairman in 2019 and part of 2020 and 2021.

Butzer had previously said he wouldn’t seek re-election. The school board says it will select someone to take his place until November’s election.

Applicants for the seat will be submitted to the chairman of the school board and candidates will be interviewed in a public setting.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the troopers tried to follow the suspect, two state police vehicles collided.
Virginia State Police troopers crash while pursuing suspect in Roanoke City
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
A few showers and storms are possible the next several days.
Shower/storm coverage increases into the weekend
This is what the parking lot looked like at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning following a shooting that...
Police identify Roanoke man killed in weekend shooting

Latest News

Jonathan Falwell was named Thursday to become the new campus pastor after David Nasser's...
Alumni organization speaks on David Nasser resignation as Liberty University names new campus pastor
Vinicius Rios is one of only 10 people in the country to receive the Diverse Rising Graduate...
Radford University graduate student wins 2021 Diverse Rising Graduate Scholar Award
All branches will have checkout, public WiFi, printing, computer access and more.
Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library reopens to the public
It's designed to help local businesses with remote support and students with work experience.
Downtown Blacksburg Inc. and the Big Event team up to help local businesses and students