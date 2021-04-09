Advertisement

Shortage of Johnson and Johnson vaccines will reduce Virginia appointments

Virginia is set to receive fewer Johnson and Johnson vaccines next week than anticipated which state leaders say will reduce appointment availability in a few ways.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia is set to receive fewer Johnson and Johnson vaccines next week than anticipated which state leaders say will reduce appointment availability in a few ways.

By the numbers, this week Virginia got 124,000 J&J vaccines.

Next week, we’re getting just 14,800 of that brand.

Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine leader, said on a call with journalists Friday that means even when everyone moves to Phase 2, Virginians still might not get a vaccine right away.

“So that’s about a tenth or so of what we were hoping for and expecting to receive,” he said.

While Virginia is still on track to move into Phase 2 by April 18 as anticipated, it will cut the number of immediately available appointments.

“And so I think it’s really important for people to understand that when we all collectively move into phase 2 on April 18, that doesn’t mean that you’ll be able to get vaccinated within 24 hours,” he said. “Or doesn’t really even mean you’ll be able to make an appointment necessarily within 24 hours.”

Dr. Avula also said that for colleges and universities they planned to vaccinate next week, this shortage will mean they’ll have to push that back by a week or so.

They do intend to try to vaccinate college students before they leave for the summer. For institutions with earlier semester ends, Dr. Avula said they may try to get them the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or pair with a local pharmacy to administer vaccines.

But he is still confident they’ll be able to maintain the timeline for the general population.

“But I do want to reassure everyone that based on the anticipated delivery schedule, the production schedule, for Moderna, Pfizer and J&J and our projected demand that everybody who wants to be vaccinated will have the chance to do that by the end of May at least for a first dose,” he said.

