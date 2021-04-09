Showers and storms continue into the weekend

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Isolated to scattered shower and storms

Severe threat in Marginal Risk category

Soaking could be setting up for late Saturday

FRIDAY

We’re looking at a fairly complex weather day Friday. A backdoor cold front will divide the area in half. Inside the wedge, a much cooler day with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Meanwhile, hometowns outside the wedge will reach the low/mid 70s.

Any shower activity would be very isolated and mainly confined to areas along where the boundary resides. This will likely be along and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway late in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has once again placed a good portion of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms this afternoon. Main threat from any storms would be heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding, strong damaging wind gusts and even some pockets of small hail. The threat of a tornado is very low, but not zero. Have a way of getting weather alerts.

We're under a Marginal Risk of severe storms this afternoon. (WDBJ)

A backdoor front will keep temperatures quite variable from 60s in some areas to around 70 in others. (WDBJ7)

SATURDAY

The wedge begins to break with clouds lingering and a steadier rain developing during the afternoon Numerous to widespread showers are expected late Saturday evening/night with a few thunderstorms even possible.

Rain will move into the region late Saturday and linger into Sunday with 1-2" rain possible. (WDBJ)

There is the possibility that some stronger storms down across the Carolinas may “steal” some of our moisture Saturday night which could lower the amounts. At this point we’re keeping around .50″ to 1″ possible for the region, mostly late Saturday.

We could still see another 0.5-1.0" before the system exits early Sunday morning. (WDBJ)

MARTINSVILLE RACE WEATHER

Fans and drivers will be watching the weather closely over the race weekend in Martinsville. Any rain/storm coverage Thursday and Friday would be isolated. You’ll want to take the rain gear Saturday if you’re headed to the track. Confidence is increasing that rain coverage will be widespread and perhaps even a few storms as we go into Saturday evening.

We'll have to watch our for passing showers and storms. (WDBJ)

If the race needs to be postponed, Sunday afternoon should be dry.

SUNDAY

Any leftover showers exiting quickly early Sunday morning. However, a few models suggest an afternoon shower may also be possible, while others keep the day dry. Afternoon highs reach the low 70s with breezy conditions.

We’ll get another stretch of dry weather into early next week.

