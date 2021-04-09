Advertisement

Starlite Drive-In Theater reopens for the season

The drive-in recently installed a new screen.
By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Starlite Drive-In Theater has officially reopened for the season.

Movies lovers may notice something different when they arrive. The drive-in recently installed a new screen.

Their first showing will be April 9 starting at 6:00 p.m.

They’ll be showing Back to the Future Part 1.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early. To learn more or for more showtimes, you can head to their website here.

