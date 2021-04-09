Starlite Drive-In Theater reopens for the season

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Starlite Drive-In Theater has officially reopened for the season.

Movies lovers may notice something different when they arrive. The drive-in recently installed a new screen.

Their first showing will be April 9 starting at 6:00 p.m.

They’ll be showing Back to the Future Part 1.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early. To learn more or for more showtimes, you can head to their website here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.