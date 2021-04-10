Advertisement

Amherst County @ Salem

Salem up 17-0 and facing 4th down
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -We pick this one up in the second half, Salem up 17-0 and facing 4th down.

Chauncey Logan Jr. back to punt but it was a fake! He hits Zavione Wood who was wide open along the sideline. The trick play would be good for about 25 to set up the Spartans inside the redzone.

It wouldn’t take long for them to strike, quarterback DaRon Wilson with a textbook three step drop looking for Logan Jr. who made a beautiful grab inbounds for the score, Salem extended their lead to 24.

4th quarter, Amherst not giving up the fight, Xzavier Ellis took the quick handoff, hit a small gap and was off to the races. He rumbled for about 30 yards before being dragged down from behind.

Same drive, 4th down, Amherst fed Ellis again. He put the Lancers on the board on a 9 yard touchdown run with 6 minutes remaining.

Amherst got one more crack at it, facing 4th and short but the Spartans would protect their house and takeover on downs to run out the clock.

Salem moves on with the 24-7 victory.

