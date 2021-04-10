Deere unveils new combine built exclusively in the Quad Cities

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -A new John Deere product just rolled off the assembly line that is bigger and better in helping farmers become more efficient in the fields. And it’s bringing more jobs to the Quad Cities.

The new X-9 combine is being made exclusively at Deere’s Harvester Works plant in East Moline. On Thursday, TV6 got the very first look. And this is no ordinary machine.

“Really, it’s groundbreaking technology,” said Factory Manager Jim Leach.

The X-9 hits all the buttons featuring more smart technology, like artificial intelligence, cameras, and sensors, all to help farmers adjust to conditions, while saving fuel and time. It’s so high-tech, the X-9 was recognized by the Consumer Electronics Show.

“Machine learning and A.I. occur in your cell phone. We need to make sure that same type of tech is going into these combines, Leach added.

Another important feature of this massive green machine is harvest capacity--50-percent more than the previous model (S790). Deere says it can harvest enough high-yielding corn to fill seven semi-trailer trucks in an hour.

The X-9 project has resulted in more than 200 new jobs and a greater sense of stability, according to United Auto Workers 865 Union President, David Thompson.

“Just projects long-term employment prospects for our community and our membership,” Thompson said.

“I think it demonstrates to our employees that we’re here to stay and while we always have things we need to work on, we are an employer of choice in the Quad Cities,” Leach added.

Tami Hedgren, Manufacturing Lead for Large Tractors and Combines, says for the teams who have been working on the project, bringing it to customers also brings a sense of pride.

“It’s really exciting not only for our customers to drive their profitability to make them more successful, but also for our employees and our community,” she said.

The Deere Harvester Works plant has been operating in the same location for over 100 years and employs about 1,500 people. They hope the same kind innovation used to produce the X-9, will keep the plant going for another 100 years.

Other Facts:

X-9 combine costs roughly $803,000

Deere Harvester Works is the world’s largest combine factory

