George Wythe @ Galax

The game experienced a lightning delay,
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - George Wythe fell to Galax 7 nothing in a tight defensive struggle just a few weeks ago but the Maroons got another shot at the Maroon Tide.

3rd and 8 on the 50 QB Cole Pickett hurdles a Wythe player and gained 20 yards down to the 20 yard line.

A few plays later Pickett faked the handoff and went to the outside and in from the 7 yd line. Maroon Tide had the early 7-0 lead.

After the kickoff George Wythe at its own 41, QB Tandom Smith gave it to Devion Tillisom who got a good block and took it down to the Galax 12yd line to end the 1st quarter.

After a delay for lighting. Smith took it on the first play of the second quarter around the far edge for the George Wythe score to make it 7-all.

After a penalty and a couple of plays for losses Galax was looking at 3rd and 27 when Pickett charged ahead for 25. Galax would get the first down.

Pickett then jammed it through from the one a few plays later.

Galax would go on to win 41-21 the final.

