Harrisonburg @ William Flemming

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At William Fleming, the Colonels battled Harrisonburg in Region 5D.

The Colonels Dashawn Lewis handed to Nahson Bonds and he picked up a block on the outside and then cut back on his way to the zone. Colonels on top 7-nothing less than five minutes in.

Later, Fleming went back to work. They gave it to Bonds again and he busted loose and found some daylight up the sideline. He broke all kinds of tackles on a 57 yard stroll. They finally wrestled him down inside the ten.

Two plays later Bonds ran up the gut and stretched for the goal line to put William Fleming up 14-nothing late in the first.

They got it right back. Lewis put it up for Louis English who hauled it in for the 34 yard TD strike to make it 21-nothing.

The Blue Streaks put together a drive early in the second. But Keenan Glago had his pass picked off by English in the endzone. Fleming moved on with the 63 to 21 win.

