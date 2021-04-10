Heritage @ Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a festive atmosphere in Lexington where the home team got off to a quick start.

Miller Jay worked out the arm on the first drive as he hooked up with Keswick Owens and Owens had a nose for the endzone as the Wildcats started quickly.

But the Pioneers were up for the challenge. Zac Steele got the ball, broke a tackle and got to the outside. Steele made a house call and Heritage had some momentum.

QB Kam Burns kept things cooking as he found Keshuan Hubbard, who finished the job behind the defense and the Pioneers grabbed the lead.

On the opening kick off of the second half it was Keneth “Deuce” Crawford scooping up the squibber and the Pioneers got a special teams score. He took it all the way back for the score and the rout was on.

Rajan Booker Felder and Steele both added late TD’s and the Pioneers advance with the 48 to 10 win.

