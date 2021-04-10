LCA @ Brookville

(WDBJ) - Brookville put its unbeaten mark on the line against LCA in a rematch from the regular season.

The Bulldogs took control early. The running game in gear thanks to Jaylyn Belford who cut a rug for good yardage and a first down.

Then later in the drive, it was Davis Lane to Delvonte Mclean in the endzone and Liberty Christian had a 20 to nothing lead in the second quarter.

They weren’t finished either. Lane flipped it over the middle to Conner Hill for another score and LCA led it by four scores.

Back to Belford on the ground and he makes it look easy, finding a hole and racing to the endzone outrunning the defense for the touchdown and this one was all but done before Brookville showed some life late. Drake McDaniel pumped and then put it up for Ethan Robey. He showed off some fleet feet and motors for a big gain. They finally get him down just shy of the goal line.

Tayshaun Butler took it in from there on the short yardage TD but it wasn’t enough as Liberty Christian advanced with the big 42-14 win.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.