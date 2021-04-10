Lynchburg housing market reflects national trends

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “For Sale” signs have been popping up around Lynchburg.

But for some folks, those signs are coming down as quick as they’re going up.

“The housing market in Lynchburg is a seller’s market,” said Polly Wooldridge, Lynchburg Association of Realtors president.

Wooldridge says home sales locally are reflecting national trends.

Almost as soon as a home goes on the market, buyers are ready to jump.

“Many of the offers are coming in over the asking price so the buyers have got to be competitive,” said Wooldridge.

Those higher prices are being driven up by a lack of supply. A smaller inventory in the Lynchburg area can be to blame.

“There were 517 active listings on the market at the end of the fourth quarter, which is a 45% drop from last year,” said Meredith Ford, Lynchburg Association of Realtors CEO.

The association says the dynamic is not something commonly seen.

“I have been in real estate 22 years in Lynchburg and I have never seen anything quite like this,” said Wooldridge.

And as for the future outlook?

The association says the market could stay put through the end of this year.

“We’re really not seeing or forecasting a slowdown until maybe after spring and summer. Hopefully, by the end of this year, the market will begin to level out,” said Wooldridge.

