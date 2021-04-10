Advertisement

Mountian View @ Patrick Henry

There is no score, Wildcats quarterback Jackson Sigler had no time and got dropped by the Patrick Henry senior lineman Christian Fayette.
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is no score, Wildcats quarterback Jackson Sigler had no time and got dropped by the Patrick Henry senior lineman Christian Fayette.

But on the very next play, Sigler hit Jaiden Fair on the quick slant. He slipped a tackle then turned it up the middle of the field to set up Mountain View a few plays later.

Inside the five yard line, the Wildcats struck first on the legs of Ike Daniels, 7-0.

Same quarter, 4th down for PH, Roy Gunn rolled to his right and flicked one out to Devin Tellez who lost his balance just enough for the Wildcat defense to knock him out of bounds shy of the endzone.

Then it was Gunn with a great play action to find Jahzae Kimbrough for the easy pitch and catch to tie the game at 7.

But the Wildcats put the game to bed in the 4th, Daniels added to his stat line with some power and speed as he took it in from about 25 yards out.

Mountian View ended Patrick Henry’s season tonight, 14-7.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Philip, defined by role of husband to British queen, dies
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting
DMX, the rapper and actor known for iconic hip-hop songs and a gruff delivery, is dead at 50,...
‘Nothing less than a giant’: Rapper-actor DMX dies at 50
State Police say Botetourt Co. police impersonation, assault case from March dropped
Download the WDBJ7 Weather App and have notifications turned on. More storms are expected again...
Storms winding down tonight; Another active day Saturday

Latest News

Harrisonburg At Fleming 4.9.21
Harrisonburg @ William Flemming
Glenvar At Dan River 4.9.21 FFE
Glenvar @ Dan River
Heritage At Rockbridge County 4.9.21 FFE
Heritage @ Rockbridge County
FFE Amherst County At Salem 4.9.21 Highlights
Amherst County @ Salem