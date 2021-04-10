Mountian View @ Patrick Henry

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is no score, Wildcats quarterback Jackson Sigler had no time and got dropped by the Patrick Henry senior lineman Christian Fayette.

But on the very next play, Sigler hit Jaiden Fair on the quick slant. He slipped a tackle then turned it up the middle of the field to set up Mountain View a few plays later.

Inside the five yard line, the Wildcats struck first on the legs of Ike Daniels, 7-0.

Same quarter, 4th down for PH, Roy Gunn rolled to his right and flicked one out to Devin Tellez who lost his balance just enough for the Wildcat defense to knock him out of bounds shy of the endzone.

Then it was Gunn with a great play action to find Jahzae Kimbrough for the easy pitch and catch to tie the game at 7.

But the Wildcats put the game to bed in the 4th, Daniels added to his stat line with some power and speed as he took it in from about 25 yards out.

Mountian View ended Patrick Henry’s season tonight, 14-7.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.