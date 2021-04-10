Advertisement

Multi-county pursuit leads to Bedford Co. crash

No serious injuries were reported.
(WJHG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcycle driver crashed Saturday after leading officials through a multi-county chase.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was initiated on a motorcycle with no tags in Franklin County. The driver refused to stop, beginning a pursuit at around 11:40 a.m. During the chase, the driver’s speed ranged from 25-100 miles per hour.

The route continued into Bedford County near the Bridgewater Park area, leading Bedford authorities to take the lead on the pursuit. Franklin County officials returned back.

The subject was taken into custody with Bedford County EMS after crashing the motorcycle along the route at approximately 12:15 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported.

Charges are yet to be issued.

