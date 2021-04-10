Advertisement

NASCAR fans camp out for the weekend Martinsville races

Vicki Weaver camps out with her family at a gas station for this weekend's races.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - NASCAR fans were allowed back in the stands again Saturday at the Martinsville speedway. Many camped out ahead of the Cup Race.

Folks spent hours driving to get to the Martisville Speedway. They camped out at nearby gas stations and businesses to get ready to watch the NASCAR races.

“Just love the thrill of the speed and the cars,” NASCAR fan Vicki Weaver said. She drove 5 hours from West Virginia with her husband and granddaughter to see the races this weekend.

“My husband and I started off 30 years ago with NASCAR when we were dating and it’s just been a yearly thing every since,” Weaver said.

Every race, she camps out. This time, she camped at a gas station.

“We go, we camp, some places, when we go to Bristol, Tennessee, we stay there about nine days watching the races, most places we stay about three to four days,” Weaver explained.

She said camping out near races only adds to her NASCAR experience.

“You meet a lot of great people that’s camping around you. . . You have the convenience of cooking your own meals, cooking what you want,” she said.

NASCAR fan Dave Johnson also takes the camping route when watching the races. He drove nine hours from Pennsylvania.

“We’ve been coming to Martinsville probably for 12 to 15 years,” Johnson said. “Saves a lot of money and it’s a lot of fun.”

Fans say they are happy to be back in the stands after they weren’t allowed to watch some in-person races last year because of the pandemic.

“We’ve been waiting, we had tickets for two years and we didn’t make the cut, finally they called Jason and said some people canceled so here we are,” Johnson said.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s more exciting live at the track than watching it on TV,” Weaver added.

The stadium is currently holding just under 30% of its normal capacity, and COVID-19 safety guidelines, including health screenings, are in place.

“They are doing a fantastic job with social distancing, you do wear a mask,” Weaver said.

Rain has been a hurdle this weekend, causing NASCAR officials to postpone Friday’s night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series to Sunday.

